Florida’s Chi Omega Sorority House Attacked By Ted Bundy Is Still Occupied Today (PHOTOS)
This is what it looks like now!
The Chi Omega sorority house that Ted Bundy terrorized in 1978 still stands today, like many other true crime destinations in the South.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
According to social media posts, it appears as though the Chi Omega sorority still thrives in Florida today.
In 2020, the Amazon prime docuseries Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer was released, coinciding with the anniversary of the killings at the Chi Omega house on January 15. The property is located at 661 Jefferson St., at Florida State University in Tallahassee.
As the true-crime documentary retells, Bundy escaped from prison and made his way to Florida in the 1970s. He broke into the sorority home, viciously murdering Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy, and attacking three other victims, Cheryl Thomas, Karen Chandler, and Kathy Kleiner, who survived.
Bundy was not apprehended until almost a month later.
The FSU sorority that saw the horrors of this evil man still exists in several chapters across the country, and the Florida house that he terrorized still stands at the same location.
The renovated house looks a bit different decades after the tragic attacks occurred. It has been painted grey, but the Chi Omega Greek letters still hang above the house's red door.
The building's dark past has not stopped future generations of young women from enjoying life in the space. Past recruitment videos showcase life at the sorority today.
Over 40 years have passed since the Bundy rampage. Narcity reached out to the Chi Omega house for comments but has yet to hear back.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 20, 2020.