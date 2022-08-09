5 Sorority Rush TikTok Trends That Are Scarily Accurate According To Someone Who Was In One
I actually dropped after living in the house.
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Southern sorority rush is just around the corner, and aspiring panhellenic students are shopping for everything from dresses to heels and even portable fans, as they get ready to run from house to house in the scorching summer heat.
"RushTok" is all the rage, as organizations record the five-day event. I went to the famous Florida State University where rush videos all began. Delta Gamma's "Bid Day" video to Lana Del Rey's "Young and Beautiful" went viral on YouTube back in 2013.
I rushed a house one year later and went through the entire process. Though it's different at every school, I can attest to the scary accuracy that these content creators are publishing to the hashtag.
New Members Itinerary
At FSU, there was a group of women called Rho Gamma's. They brought a group of about 15-20 women around sorority row. The first day is guided, and then you fend for yourself.
They hand you bags of coffee filters to soak up your sweat, floss and oil pads. They mean business.
Throughout the week, houses don't call some ladies back, so groups get smaller and smaller and you start to have your own list of homes to go to. They give you limited time to get to each mansion, so you'll typically see women running in heels across the different streets.
Each day is different, and the days get more intense over the course of the week. From general interviews to learning about their charities to then getting a sneak peek at their rituals...which they only really do during recruitment.
Current Members Rush Attire
Every sorority typically has a "Recruitment" chair. This person is in charge of what members where each day and what the house will look like.
At the end of the school year, we get an email with our itinerary. There were inspirational looks attached, as well as an Excel sheet with names on it for specific people to wear different colors.
Some days we all wore the same shirt, different bottoms of the same color and a uniform heel. On other days we were in a dress and were assigned a pastel shade for the chosen color scheme.
Sisters were advised to get a spray tan and everything they wore had to be checked out by the chair before the doors opened for the day.
The Opening Of The Double Doors
Sorority mansions are a spectacle in and of themselves. They are gorgeous, grandiose and traditionally portrayed accurately in movies. Each one is unique, but one thing is almost always the same: the double doors and entryway staircase.
Essentially, rush is selling a "dream". It's the idea of being included with the "popular girls", which is a cause for the outfit checks and one of the most important parts, the presentation.
We didn't sit stacked on the floor and sing songs as some colleges do. We stand stacked on the staircase like sardines packed in a can. Three on a step, shoulder-to-shoulder, hands behind your back and smiling hard!
When the Rho Gamma's open the doors together, they want the house to look flawless, playing loud music and having on member holding a tray of water.
Next, one potential new member walks up to the door, and the sisters one-by-one go down the steps, making sure they step down in unison.
It is a rule to stand with one hand behind your back and the other hand out towards the small of the women's back, but making sure not to touch or they will receive a violation of policy for safety reasons.