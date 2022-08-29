NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Alabama Rush Tok's Makayla Culpepper Is 'Really F*ing Over It' A Year After She Got Dropped

She broke her silence during this year's sorority rush.

Florida Associate Editor
Makayla Culpepper quickly became an Alabama Rush Tok icon after getting dropped from every house, and all TikTok viewers had their eyes on her journey in August 2021. Now, one year later, she's telling everyone what really happened that week.

The aspiring sorority sister was rumored to have been let go when a video of her underage drinking spread quickly down sorority row.

Her story went viral and major broadcasting companies reached out to her to be featured in a documentary on sorority culture. For a year, she was silenced from NDAs, but time's up, and that's all changed.

On August 11, she posted a viral video that got 974.3K views. Her caption read that she was the girl who got dropped from 'Bama rush for being "one hell of a time" and she'll have a tell-all on Instagram through a paid subscription now that she's not tied to a contract.

@whatwouldjimmybuffettdo

Replying to @cara4mia ask anything u want in the comments below answering everything over on insta for my subscribers

Many people wrote their questions in the comments and asked her about why she signed an NDA.

The creator said different companies, like HBO, reached out to her to be featured in a documentary about rush week, though she ended up pulling out of the film. Her story in her own words had to be kept secret, as that information would be for the movie.

"I’m just really f*ing over it. Like it’s been a year sorority isn’t my whole personality I couldn’t care less," she wrote to Narcity in a statement.

@whatwouldjimmybuffettdo

Replying to @Mememeupscotty also turning off the comments since this was the most controversial topic for no reason

The only question she did answer on TikTok that wasn't a part of her subscription was on August 12 about the potential film that many other girls were also going to take part in. She said, however, that their sororities wouldn't let them do it.

We reached out to the University of Alabama's Panhellenic Association and will update this article upon response.

