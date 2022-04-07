This Haunted Florida Restaurant Serves Pizza In The Basement Of A Creepy Abandoned Hospital
Ozone Pizza pub has a unique, and unsettling history. The restaurant is situated in a gothic building serving specialty pizza, salads, and beer on tap.
Despite its eerie exterior, the inside smells like heaven.
This pizza joint is housed in the basement of the old Sacred Heart Hospital which was built in 1915. Once you enter the venue you will notice the castle-themed facade with empty corridors and a smokey smell coming from the kitchen.
After your festive feast, you can explore the first three floors of the building where you will see cases filled with medical equipment, frightening old pictures of nuns, and possibly a ghost — or maybe the ghost will see you.
According to WEAR-TV, some people have claimed that the fourth and fifth floors have panaromal activity and ghosts looming around. It is also rumored that the morgue was located in the basement, now where the pizza pub resides.
One Trip Advisor review says, "The trip to the bathrooms will make you believe all the rumors about the building being haunted. And again that's part of its charm."
This eclectic pizza joint is everything you need for a date night during the Halloween season. Maybe a little ghost hunting with a cheesy dish will bring excitement to any hungry thrill-seeker.
O'Zone Pizza Pub
Address: 1010 N. 12th Ave #111, Pensacola, FL 32501
Why you need to go: This hidden place offers classic and specialty pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and multiple beers on tap in a haunted venue.
