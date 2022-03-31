True Crime Destinations In The Dirty South You Can Actually Visit (If You Dare!)
Take a step back in time at these sites of unspeakable crimes.
The South is home to a plethora of heinous true crime horror stories. When it comes to gruesome tales, history reveals that there's no shortage here in Southern USA.
But many of these fear-inspiring landmarks still stand today, well preserved and open to brave souls willing to venture in. True crime junkies everywhere can pay a visit to these destinations of historical horror.
From luxurious mansions that hold deep dark secrets to no-frills dive bars where an infamous serial killer drank her last beer, this list will serve as your guide to destinations that made true crime history here in the Dirty South. Read on if you're feeling brave.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Last Resort Bar in Port Orange, FL
Address: 5812 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL
Why It's Famous: The Last Resort Bar is most famous for being the site where infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos drank her last beer before getting arrested in January of 1991. The bar leans into their notorious patron by displaying memorabilia of the killers' trial and crimes.
Texas School Book Depository in Dallas, TX
Address: 411 Elm St., Dallas, TX
Why It's Famous: This Romanesque Revival style building is famous for being the site where Lee Harvey Oswald fired the shot that murdered President John F. Kennedy. Oswald's rifle and shells that were used in the assassination were found on the sixth floor of the building shortly after the crime took place. The building now is home to a museum where visitors can reflect on the space's history and pay their respects.
The Versace Mansion in Miami, FL
Address: 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL
Why It's Famous: This breathtaking Miami Beach mansion is the murder site of its former owner, the Italian fashion icon Gianni Versace. On April 27, 1997 Versace was murdered by spree-killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his mansion. It is now a luxury hotel renamed The Villa Casa Casuarina and guests can stay in the breathtaking space for a pretty penny.
The Mercer-Williams House in Savannah, GA
Address:429 Bull St., Savannah, GA
Why It's Famous: Made famous by the bestselling book and movie adaption Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil, the Mercer-Williams house is infamous for being the site of the shooting of Danny Hansford. Hansford was an employee of the house's owner Jim Williams, who was eventually acquitted of the murder. The true events inspired the popular book and movie, and the house is now a museum.
Jackson Parkway Bridge in Atlanta, GA
Depiction of people standing beside cars on the bridge in the show Mindhunter.
Address: James Jackson Pkwy., Ctattahoochee River, NW
Why It's Famous: This bridge is where the infamous "Atlanta Child Murderer" Wayne Williams was finally caught and arrested after a gruesome spree. The serial killer was caught after police heard a splash of a body being dumped in the Chattahoochee River below and Williams tried to escape in his station wagon. The events inspired the second season of the popular show Mindhunter.
The Read House in Chattanooga, TN
Address:107 W. M.L.K. Blvd., Chattanooga, TN
Why It's Famous: This historic hotel is known for housing famous mobster Al Capone but has a darker history. Room 311 is supposedly haunted according to locals, by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly, who was supposedly decapitated in the bathtub by a jealous lover. Visitors can go see for themselves if they have any ghostly encounters like many who swear there are spirits haunting the halls.
