Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
dream jobs

This True Crime Dream Job Will Pay You $100 An Hour To Watch TV & That's Just Criminal

Crime doesn't sleep...but it pays.👮

Someone holding a TV remote. Right: Police caution tape at a crime scene.

Someone holding a TV remote. Right: Police caution tape at a crime scene.

Andrew Mrozowski | Narcity, John Roman | Dreamstime

True crime! You're bound to know someone in your life, if not yourself, who is obsessed with cold cases, crime scenes or murder most foul, and now there's a dream job that honestly doesn't even feel like work.

MagellanTV is looking for the ultimate fan to kick back and watch true crime documentaries on their streaming service. They're willing to pay $100 an hour for you to watch 24 hours of content. That's $2,400 and all you have to do is document your experience on social media.

In order to be considered, applicants must be over the age of 18, have at least one active social media account and be a current U.S resident. To get an edge up on the competition, candidates can submit a link to a video explaining why they're the perfect fit for this challenge.

Only one person will be selected at the beginning of May to participate. 100 runners-up will also be offered a free year of membership to MagellanTV's streaming platform, which might be a steal in itself.

Don't be worried if they don't pick you this time around. This is the third time they've hosted this competition, so the odds are likely that they'll be doing it again next year.

Needless to say, people were kind of excited for the competition.

Maybe too excited? 👀

Some Twitter users even think the job was created with them in mind.

The watchlist will include a doc about the White Widow, who is one England's most infamous terrorists, as well as episodes of Nurses Who Kill, Murder Maps, 10 Steps To Murder and more.

There's no need to worry about being overly-exhausted if you win. The terms and conditions clarify the winner will actually have 48 hours to complete the challenge, so you can take breaks between the tales of murder.

What would your dreams be like in the middle of a 24-hour crime binge?

Actually we don't want to know, but if that's your thing, then go for it!

True Crime Watcher

Someone holding a TV remote.

Someone holding a TV remote.

Andrew Mrozowski | Narcity

Salary: $2,400 ($100/hour) for one night

Company: MagellanTV

Why you should apply: Kick back, relax and learn about your favorite murderers and robbers for 24 hours. You just have to share your experience on social media. This is the ultimate gig for true crime fanatics.

Apply here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...