You Could Get Paid To Binge-Watch TikTok & This Dream Job Pays Way More Than Minimum Wage
Get paid to fall down a TikTok rabbit hole!
If you’re someone who finds themselves scrolling through TikTok for hours on end, then we have a job opportunity that will pay you for those hours instead!
Ubiquitous, a marketing platform that describes itself as the Hinge for business and influencers, is looking for someone to do just that. And trust us: you won’t want to miss out on this dream job.
The main task on the job? Binge-watch TikTok.
“If you love the feeling when you open TikTok, then this could be the perfect job “for you”,” says the official job page.
“We’re willing to pay you $50 an hour to go on a 12-hour TikTok binge-scrolling session. No cap.”
Here are all the requirements you need to apply for the dream job that will pay you up to $600:
- You have to be at least 18 years old or older
- You need to have an active social media presence
And that’s literally it!
To apply, all you have to do is fill out an application form with your personal information and 100-200 words explaining why you should get the job, including why you love TikTok.
After sending in your application, all you have to do is wait to see if you got the role.
The winner of the contracted position will be notified within seven days of the job application closing, and they'll have seven days to accept or they will be replaced.
If you're lucky enough to land the job, all you have to do is go on your 12-hour TikTok binging spree.
And no, you don’t have to complete it in one go. You can spread out the 12 hours over a span of three days.
After you're done, Ubiquitous wants you to rank the top 10 videos you watched during your binge and submit that list.
In addition to the $600 payment for the 12 hours of TikTok binging, Ubiquitous will also be sending the lucking winner a swag package which will include an array of goodies, including A $50 Uber Eats gift card, a $50 Target gift card, a flexible cell phone holder and a 12” ring-light and tripod.
The deadline for the application is October 31st, so hurry up and apply before it’s too late!