You Can Get Paid $1K To Eat Cheese Before Bed & Yes, You Better Brie-lieve It
It doesn't get cheddar than this! 🧀
Wouldn't it be "grate" if you could get paid to eat your favorite food? If you're a cheese lover, then now you can have the opportunity to do just that!
The company Sleep Junkie is looking to hire five "dairy dreamers" to find out if eating cheese before bed impacts you sleep quality and energy levels. They also want to know if cheese will increase your chance of nightmares.
The job description says the five people who are chosen for the job will be required to not only eat cheese but also log their sleep quality in a sleep tracker and report their energy levels throughout the week as well as any feedback on dreams and nightmares.
"We wanted to test out one of the most popular European sleep theories, that eating cheese before bed gives you nightmares, and see if there is any truth behind this," the website says.
"We also want to look at, if this is true, do different cheeses have more of an effect than others?"
The five people who are selected will be given a list of cheese they are required to eat each week and that will include vegan and lactose-free cheese.
"As a dairy dreamer, you will then eat each kind of cheese every night at the same time before sleeping for a week, taking a week break between each cheese swap to ensure results can be accurately recorded," the website explains.
The lucky candidates will get paid $1,000 once the work is complete.
According to the website, you must be at least 21 years old and own a smartwatch or fitness tracker that can track your sleep in order to apply.
You must also have a consistent sleep schedule and be able to sleep alone during the three months.
You also can't suffer from any sleep issues or have any dairy or lactose intolerances.
The website doesn't say when the application closes but does note that the work will begin in March and is expected to last three months.
"If you’re a cheese-lover, sleep fan and can keep a good diary, this is quite the opportunity," Dorothy Chambers of Sleep Junkie said on the website.
"We’re expecting a high volume of applicants so be sure to get yours in soon!”
Gouda luck to all those who apply!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.