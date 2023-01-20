The Best Poutine In Canada Is Being Debated On Reddit & There's A Clear Winner
Where to go if you're craving fries, gravy, and cheese curds. 🤤👇
It's a question as old as time: where do you find the best poutine in Canada?
Well, according to a recent Reddit thread, there are many places famous for poutine across the country – but there's one that's a clear winner.
Over on the thread r/AskACanadian, someone recently asked the question: "In your opinion, what place has the absolute best poutine in all of Canada?"
The post racked up almost 100 responses in a single day, with many sharing the parts of Canada they think offer the best version of the cheese curds, fries and gravy dish.
While there was quite a lot of debate on the thread, the province that was almost unanimously selected for having the best poutine in all of Canada was Quebec.
"The country's best fries are in Quebec. There's a lot of fresh curd in Quebec. Quebec has the best poutine," one comment read, which seemed to conclusively end the poutine debate.
Others went a little further by stating where you can find the best poutine in Quebec.
"Toss up between every single solo summertime mom and pop casse croûte in small-town Québec," one Redditor specified, with the comment getting over 50 upvotes.
"It must be a walk-up window, the walls must be made of plywood, the menu board must be franglais," they added.
For those not in the know, a casse croûte is like a roadside joint that serves light meals.
Others chimed in. "The casse croûte must be painted white with either red or blue trim, it must have a faded Coca-Cola, Pepsi, or 7 Up sign out front."
Another said it should be a "casse croûtes that you'd think had been abandoned for a decade if it wasn't for the queue."
"Trick is to find a place with a good local fromagerie that delivers daily," they added.
Outside of Quebec, it was Ottawa that also got a shout out for having a "strong poutine game."
"Easy access to cheese curds in Ottawa, (Eastern Ontario has St-Albert's cheese curds sold in grocery stores) so most chip trucks tend to make a decent poutine," one comment read.
Sadly, not all provinces seem to have equal claim on Canada's most famous food.
As one comment put it, "Saskatchewan declines to participate on the grounds that the best poutine in the province can only be found at the Costco's."
On that note, the Reddit thread also had some insights into the best fast-food poutine in Canada.
And there were some surprising entries.
Apparently Harvey's is the place for fast food poutine.
"They’ve really stepped up their game over the last few years. All their food is good now," one person added.
New York Fries and even McDonald's got mentioned, too.
"Unpopular opinion: I like McDonald's. Not because it's the best poutine, but because it's its own thing," another Redditor stated.
"It has its place in the world. When I have casse croûte poutine, I treat it as the main dish. When I have McDonald's, I treat it as a side. If that makes sense."
There you have it. Craving a combination of crunchy fries, gravy and cheese? You know where to go!
