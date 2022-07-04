NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

canadian tiktok

A Newcomer To Canada Tried Poutine For The First Time & Had An Issue With One Thing (VIDEO)

"It's nice, but..." 👀

Trending Staff Writer
Poutine. Right: A woman eating poutine.

Poutine. Right: A woman eating poutine.

newcanadians | TikTok

Trying out poutine is almost a must for people who come to Canada, and this newcomer shared some real talk about the Canuck delicacy.

A man named Semion runs a TikTok account called @newcanadians where he describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life."

He recently taste-tested poutine, and in one of his latest posts, he introduced his wife to the dish.

"So how do you like poutine?" Semion asked.

@newcanadians

My lovely wife @newcanadianmom trying #poutine for the first time! #Ukraine #refugees #canada_life🇨🇦 #canada #food

"It's nice, but I don't like the huge chunks of cheese in it," replied Kateryna. "I wish they were like smaller."

He then asked the audience if what she was eating qualified as "real poutine" since he got ripped for the poutine that he tried in his taste test which didn't have the traditional squeaky cheese curds.

"You like it?" he asked her again.

"Yeah," she replied with what appeared to be an air of indifference.

Over in the comment section, people seemed to be outraged over Kateryna's dislike of cheese curds.

"The chunks of cheese are the best part! Can never have enough!" wrote one person.

"She didn't like sqwick sqwick cheese??" questioned another. "Sacrilegious."

"My Canadian heart. If she doesn't want the cheese curds send them here please," said one person.

As well, people suggested that the pair try other Canadian delicacies like Nanaimo bars and take a trip out east to sample donair.

As for his own experience with the iconic dish, Semion tried it out in May at the urging of his viewers.

@newcanadians

So this was awesome, any new recommendations? #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada #poutine

"All right guys, you said I have to try poutine," he said. "The time has come. I was searching through the menu, and then I remembered you guys were telling me about this."

"Awesome," he said after taking a bite and wiping some cheese off of his chin. "No seriously, it's very tasty.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...