A Newcomer To Canada Tried Out A Bunch Of Classic Canuck Foods & Gave Them Ratings (VIDEOS)
Kraft Dinner, ketchup chips and more! 🇨🇦
If you've spent any period of time in this country, you've likely tried a few staple Canadian snacks like poutine, ketchup chips and so much more — but if you're a newcomer to Canada, some of these treats may be confusing, delightful or just plain bad.
The TikTok account @makhnachov, whose profile says he's a "new Canadian" from Ukraine, has recently been posting about trying new experiences in the country and it seems he's particularly into our unique culinary delights.
"Trying Canadian macaroni and cheese for the first time," says the text on one of his videos. "I don't know if they already exist in Ukraine but I looked for them once and couldn't find them."
He then put the cup version of the food in the microwave.
"I'm so excited because I've wanted to try it all my childhood," he shared before questioning whether or not the cheese in the packet was real.
After taking a bite, he admitted that it tasted "strange" and that it wasn't exactly what he thought it would be.
In total, he gave Kraft Dinner cups a 7/10.
What should i try next ? #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #vancouver #regina #toronto #saskatchewan #vancoverbc #ukraine #newincanada #refugee @makhnachov
He also tried out all dressed chips, which are a personal favourite of Canadian icon Ryan Gosling.
"It smells like pepper," he said as he took a big whiff of the bag. "Looks perfect."
"Very interesting taste," he said after taking a bite. "I really love it."
While he didn't give the chips a rating, he did say, "stop me please," so it seems like they'd rate pretty highly!
Replying to @sigma.strength What i should try next 🇨🇦 ? WRITE ME #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #vancouver #regina #toronto #saskatchewan #pancakes #vancoverbc #challenge #testy @makhnachov
As for ketchup chips, after hilariously giving a chip a lick he said it's "very tomato-ey."
He's a fan of the treat though as gave the flavour an impressive 8/10.
What should I try next? #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #vancouver #regina #toronto #saskatchewan #cooking #vancoverbc #newcanada #newincanada #olddutch @makhnachov
He also gave Nanaimo bars a try.
"I have never heard of this dessert but my brother said I must buy it," he said. "He really likes it so I decided to try it. I don't even know what's inside. Looks very chocolatey."
What i should try next? #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #vancouver #regina #toronto #saskatchewan #pancakes #cooking #canadiansweets #challenge #mukbang #firsttime
"I can't understand what's inside," he admitted. "It's too sweet but I like it. 8/10."
Perhaps butter tarts would be more to his liking? Hopefully he tries them out soon!
