Ryan Gosling Was Surprised With A Bag Of Canadian Goodies & Got Real About All-Dressed Chips
"I was trying to describe this to Margot Robbie..."
Ryan Gosling was surprised with a bunch of treats that would warm the heart of any Canadian and he had some strong feelings about all dressed chips.
While sitting down with Etalk to chat about his upcoming Netflix movieThe Gray Man, the London, Ontario celeb was presented with an assortment of presents.
"I got you some London stuff," said interviewer Liz Trinnear, who is also from the city. "I've been so stoked to give this to you."
"Ruffles," said Gosling as he held up a bag of the goods.
"All dressed. You can't get those in America," said Trinnear.
"I was trying to describe this to Margot Robbie who's very proud of her Australian snacks," Gosling shared. "And I was trying to describe all dressed and she just thought it was the craziest idea and she didn't believe me."
"She eats these like, Chicken Crimpy's or something, which, you know, they're good, but they're not all dressed," he explained, which is a fair point.
He then pulled a London Knights cap from the bag of goods followed by a winter hat, to which he asked Trinnear what she calls that kind of apparel.
"Toque," she quickly responded. "No, we don't call it beanies here."
"It's a toque," Gosling confirmed while staring intently into the camera. "Y'all heard it here."
After thanking her for the presents, Trinnear revealed that there was one last thing in the bag: a Coffee Crisp.
"This is pretty epic," Gosling said with a laugh. "I really appreciate this."
The interview concluded with him saying that he was going to eat the chocolate bar, but off camera.
The Gray Man co-starring Chris Evans will be out on Netflix on July 15, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.