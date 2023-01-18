Aubrey Plaza Had To Choose Between Ryan Reynolds & Ryan Gosling & She Failed The Task (VIDEO)
"Everyone loves Canadians." 🇨🇦
Aubrey Plaza recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and had to make a hard decision in terms of choosing between two famous Canadians: Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling.
The actress played a game of Guess Test, in which the celebrity guest is asked to pick between two things in advance and then the audience picks which one they think the celeb picked. To up the ante, if she ended the game with three points, it meant the audience would be going home with a pint of Ben and Jerry's ice cream.
The questions started off easily enough, with the audience having to choose what Plaza picked between either pizza or tacos, with pizza being the answer.
They also got the next two questions right, which meant that the audience was all lined up to win some ice cream — until the fourth question, where Fallon threatened to take away all the points if they got it wrong.
She was then asked to pick between Reynolds and Gosling, who Fallon described as "both charming, leading men, studs, people would say."
"Ryan Reynolds is Canadian," Fallon continued, perhaps not realizing that Gosling is also Canadian. "Everyone likes Canadians."
While the audience, Questlove and Fallon all thought Plaza picked Reynolds, she in fact opted for the other famous Ryan.
"No ice cream for anyone because of Aubrey!" Fallon announced.
That being said, he gave Plaza one last chance to redeem herself and set the last question to be worth 10 points.
When it comes to choosing between Hawaii and Italy, the latter of which being where she filmed The White Lotus, the audience picked Italy, which turned out to be the correct answer.
Ice cream for all! Hooray!
