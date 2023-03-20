Keanu Reeves Got Trolled By Jimmy Fallon But Totally Found A Way To Get Him Back (VIDEO)
"We ran into each other a few months ago at a restaurant..." 👀
Keanu Reeves recently sat down to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the upcoming release of John Wick 4 and the pair discussed an encounter they had with each other.
On March 17, the Canadian and the late-night show host got into the details of what happened when they spotted each other on a night out.
"We ran into each other a few months ago at a restaurant in L.A," said Fallon. "Do you remember that?"
"Of course, I remember," Reeves said of the event.
"I saw you eating with your girlfriend and I thought it'd be fun if I sent you over an olive," continued Fallon.
While that may not seem like an issue, it turns out Fallon sent over one single, solitary olive to Reeves' table.
"Split it," Fallon said of the sole olive gift. "Eat it yourself. Whatever. I don't want to tell you how to eat your olive."
In response, Reeves decided a launch his own surprise on Fallon.
"You had the whole restaurant come over and sing me happy birthday," Fallon said, noting that it was not in fact his birthday.
To be fair to Reeves — Fallon started it!
Keanu Reeves Spills Exciting Details on John Wick: Chapter 4 (Extended) | The Tonight ShowThe Tonight Show | YouTube
As if their night wasn't silly enough already, Fallon said that at one point he joined the restaurant's musician to sing a rendition of "Hey Jude" and managed to rope the Canadian into performing a bit of the song with him.
Now that's an eventful night!
Later in the interview, Fallon complimented the actor on the latest instalment of John Wick, calling it "the best one" of the franchise.
The interview took place a few days before the death of Lance Reddick, one of the film's stars, who passed away on March 17.
Reeves and director Chad Stahelski issued a joint statement about Reddick's passing.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," they said. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends."
"We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."
John Wick 4 is hitting theatres on March 24.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.