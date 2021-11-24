Trending Tags

A Nova Scotia Christmas Tree Was Roasted By Jimmy Fallon & Honestly, It Deserves It (VIDEO)

"Now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

It's the most magical time of the year in Canada, and Jimmy Fallon highlighted a festive spot in Nova Scotia on his show recently.

On Tuesday, November 23, the late-night talk show host shared a clip of Woody the Talking Christmas Tree — who is currently either entertaining or terrorizing shoppers in Dartmouth's Mic Mac Mall, depending on who you ask.

"I saw that a very unique Christmas tree display has returned to a mall in Canada," Fallon says. "Some people think it's cute, while others think it's a little creepy."

He then shares a video of Woody the festive tree person doing his thing.

"Well I'm so glad you came by to see me today," Woody says in the clip. "Well I want to say happy holidays to ya. Okay, Merry Christmas."

The camera cuts back to Fallon's face where he looks around in confusion as if he can't quite understand what he's just seen, which is fair.

"Well, now we know what the Christmas episode of 'Squid Game' will look like," he joked, and honestly, Woody does share a vague resemblance to the scary doll from the "Red Light, Green Light" game.

He's also been causing a bit of a stir on social media.

In this video, Woody can be seen talking to a little girl while batting his lashes. "Hey, I've got something for ya," he says. "I've got a little something you can take home."

"Welcome back Woody," said another post, with the hilariously accurate hashtags #holiday and #horror.

Fingers crossed that Woody brings joy and not horror to Nova Scotians this holiday season!

