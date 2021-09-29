Jimmy Fallon Was Blown Away By This BC Pup's Secret Skill On 'The Tonight Show' (VIDEO)
A star has been born and his name is Ollie.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had a special appearance from a talented dog named Ollie this week and the pup put Maple Ridge, B.C., on the map after sharing a particularly impressive skill.
In the late-night show's segment "Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me?" Jimmy Fallon brings on pets with unique talents from around the world. Ollie showed off his Jenga-playing skills alongside a golf-playing cat and a dog that trust falls with his owner, making for a pretty cute watch overall.
Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me?: Golfing Cat, Jenga-Playing Dog | The Tonight Show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube
The impressive pooch represented his home province well, expertly grabbing the Jenga piece with his teeth on command. He managed to keep the tower fully intact while looking adorable the whole time.
Ollie was then rewarded with a treat and a round of applause from the audience and a super excited Jimmy, who congratulated Ollie on his hidden talent.