Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - People

Jimmy Fallon Was Blown Away By This BC Pup's Secret Skill On 'The Tonight Show' (VIDEO)

A star has been born and his name is Ollie.

Jimmy Fallon Was Blown Away By This BC Pup’s Secret Skill On ‘The Tonight Show’ (VIDEO)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had a special appearance from a talented dog named Ollie this week and the pup put Maple Ridge, B.C., on the map after sharing a particularly impressive skill.

In the late-night show's segment "Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me?" Jimmy Fallon brings on pets with unique talents from around the world. Ollie showed off his Jenga-playing skills alongside a golf-playing cat and a dog that trust falls with his owner, making for a pretty cute watch overall.

Why Is Your Pet Better Than Me?: Golfing Cat, Jenga-Playing Dog | The Tonight Show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

The impressive pooch represented his home province well, expertly grabbing the Jenga piece with his teeth on command. He managed to keep the tower fully intact while looking adorable the whole time.

Ollie was then rewarded with a treat and a round of applause from the audience and a super excited Jimmy, who congratulated Ollie on his hidden talent.

From Your Site Articles

Jimmy Fallon Was Spotted All Over Austin Last Night, Including In The UT Fountain (VIDEOS)

He's officially a Longhorn!
jimmyfallon | Instagram Story AnaSofiaaa23 | Twitter

Jimmy Fallon is truly the most iconic TV show host of all time, and for the past few days, Austin, Texas has been fortunate enough to have him here in the city. "Why?" you might ask, "is Jimmy Fallon in Austin?" Well, today he's filming an episode of the Tonight Show here, but not before letting loose all over UT Austin's campus last night, including inside the Littlefield Fountain. 

On Thursday, November 7, Fallon's Tonight Show will take place at none other than Bass Concert Hall, which currently looks nothing like its normal appearance. At 10 p.m. you'll be able to watch the comedian discuss Austin, his experience while being here, the University of Texas and so much more. This won't be the only college campus he visits and hosts his show at, but it is his very first! 

Keep Reading Show less

Jimmy Fallon Is Coming To Austin This Fall & UT Students Are Losing Their Minds

With celebrities too!
Jimmyfallon

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon literally spreads joy everywhere he goes. His interviews have a super relaxed vibe and those crazy games he plays with celebrities are always entertaining. He is, afterall, an entertainer. So it's no surprise that shortly after announcing that he is bringing his show to the University of Texas at Austin, UT students went crazy over the news.

The New York City based late night show is packing its bags and heading to the Lone Star State! For the first time in its history, it will be broadcasted live from the UT Campus on November 7 and it's very probable that you might get to watch it.

Keep Reading Show less