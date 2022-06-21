Miami Dolphins Players Tried To Pronounce The Name Of This BC City & Failed Epically (VIDEO)
How do you say Coquitlam?
Famous NFL football players just got humbled a little bit by the tough pronunciation of Coquitlam, B.C.
The city is actually the hometown of a Miami Dolphins player named Jevon Holland, and his teammates were challenged to try and pronounce it — and totally failed.
The Miami Dolphins posted the hilarious video to Twitter, showing player after player messing up the pronunciation of the city in B.C., all while speaking into a tiny microphone.
According to the NFL website, Holland is a 22-year-old player for the Miami Dolphins from Coquitlam. Holland's teammates clearly haven't given much thought to his hometown, judging from the video.
Holland introduces the video and his teammates proceed to butcher the name of his hometown.
None of them were confident in how they said it and some straight-up refused to even attempt it — which was probably for the best, honestly. Most of them couldn't help but laugh at themselves while trying to say it.
\u201c\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\n\n#MiniMic x @HollywoodVon\u201d— Miami Dolphins (@Miami Dolphins) 1655746260
It started on a rough note, with a player very hesitantly saying, "Co-co-quil-am, British Columbia."
"No. I'm not reading that one," another says with a shrug while laughing.
Another player said: "Coquitlam, British Columbia? Who from there?"
At the end of the video, Holland correctly pronounced the name of the city and gave a shoutout to his home along with a salute.
If you need a good laugh today, seeing all these famous football players holding a tiny mic and looking pretty embarrassed will probably do the trick.
