Saturday Night Live

'SNL' Used A 60-ft 'Rogue' Wave Off The Coast Of BC As An Opportunity To Troll Canada

There was a "yo mama" joke involved...

Vancouver Editor
​Colin Jost hosts "Weekend Update" on Saturday, February 26.

@nbcsnl | Instagram

Saturday Night Live trolled Canada for a once-in-a-millennium record-breaking rogue wave that was recorded off the coast of B.C.

As part of the Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost made an undeniably funny joke at the expense of the historic wave.

Hosted by Jost and Michael Che, the sketch news program parodies and comments on current news events — and just took aim at Canada on Saturday.

Jost brought up the rogue wave — also called a killer wave — off the coast of B.C. that made waves globally (pun intended) as the most extreme one ever recorded.

"Researchers have observed a nearly 60-foot-tall rogue wave off the coast of British Columbia, which is the largest ever recorded," Jost said.

"Researchers believe the wave was generated when yo mama fell overboard," he joked.

Even Jost couldn't resist a cringe face after he said it, eventually laughing at the classic burn.

The massive rogue wave was actually not, in fact, created by someone's mama falling overboard. It was measured near Ucluelet, B.C., by MarineLabs.

MarineLabs says that the 17.6-metre rogue wave was "the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded" and was as tall as a four-story building.

The wave was recorded back in November 2020 but has made headlines recently after being the subject of a scientific report published on February 2, 2022, by researchers from the University of Victoria.

Rogue waves are at least double the height of the waves around them, and are also called "freak or killer waves," says the MarineLabs website.

Because they happen unexpectedly and are so large, they are actually super dangerous.

This rogue wave in Ucluelet was almost three times bigger than the waves around it. The website adds that the probability of a wave like this happening is "once in 1,300 years."

