An Earthquake Struck Off The Coast Of BC & It Was The Second One This Month In The Area
It was a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake took place off the coast of B.C. on June 13, just over a week after a 5.1 magnitude one happened around the same area.
There was no threat of a tsunami to B.C. from the recent earthquake, which occurred at 10:34 a.m. on Monday.
Both of the earthquakes that occurred off the coast of B.C. this month were in the same general area in the ocean, according to a map from Earthquakes Canada.
According to an Earthquakes Canada report, the most recent earthquake was detected at a depth of five kilometres and was 190 kilometres west of Port Hardy, 362 kilometres west of Campbell River, and 534 kilometres west-north-west of Vancouver.
It also said that no damage was reported, or expected as a result of the earthquake.
\u201cTsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 125mi NW Port Alice, British Columbia 1035PDT Jun 13: Tsunami NOT expected\n\n #NTWC\u201d— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS Tsunami Alerts) 1655142176
The previous earthquake that was detected happened on Saturday, June 4, and the Earthquakes Canada report said it was at a depth of 18 kilometres and was 645 kilometres west-north-west of Vancouver.
\u201cAutomatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.6 - 4 Jun 16:59 PDT - VILLAGE OF QUEEN CHARLOTTE, region\u201d— Earthquakes Canada (@Earthquakes Canada) 1654387302
The first earthquake in the area also had no threat of a tsunami.
The Great British Columbia ShakeOut — which organizes an annual earthquake drill — website said that when it comes to earthquakes, "everywhere in British Columbia is considered at high risk in relation to the rest of Canada."
"On January 26, 1700, a magnitude 9 earthquake (similar to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake off the coast of Japan) shook the entire province as well as Washington, Oregon, and California, and generated a massive tsunami," it added.
