An Earthquake Struck Off The Coast Of BC & It Was The Second One This Month In The Area

It was a 4.6 magnitude earthquake.

Western Canada Editor
The ocean in B.C.

The ocean in B.C.

Kimberley Hurd | Dreamstime

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake took place off the coast of B.C. on June 13, just over a week after a 5.1 magnitude one happened around the same area.

There was no threat of a tsunami to B.C. from the recent earthquake, which occurred at 10:34 a.m. on Monday.

Both of the earthquakes that occurred off the coast of B.C. this month were in the same general area in the ocean, according to a map from Earthquakes Canada.

According to an Earthquakes Canada report, the most recent earthquake was detected at a depth of five kilometres and was 190 kilometres west of Port Hardy, 362 kilometres west of Campbell River, and 534 kilometres west-north-west of Vancouver.

It also said that no damage was reported, or expected as a result of the earthquake.

The previous earthquake that was detected happened on Saturday, June 4, and the Earthquakes Canada report said it was at a depth of 18 kilometres and was 645 kilometres west-north-west of Vancouver.

The first earthquake in the area also had no threat of a tsunami.

The Great British Columbia ShakeOut — which organizes an annual earthquake drillwebsite said that when it comes to earthquakes, "everywhere in British Columbia is considered at high risk in relation to the rest of Canada."

"On January 26, 1700, a magnitude 9 earthquake (similar to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake off the coast of Japan) shook the entire province as well as Washington, Oregon, and California, and generated a massive tsunami," it added.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

