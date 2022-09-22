An Earthquake Was Felt In This BC City & It Was A 'Relatively Rare Event' (VIDEO)
There was no damage or injuries.
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit B.C. on Wednesday afternoon, and residents of Prince George could feel it. Although it was minor, the location of the earthquake makes it a pretty rare event.
A video posted to social media captured the small shake, which Earthquakes Canada said happened 32 kilometres southwest of the northern B.C. city at 3:07 p.m. They added that it was "lightly felt," by people there.
\u201cNot super impressive, but our office lobby cameras captured the earthquake. Sort of. It really sounded like a crash. #cityofpg #princegeorge #earthquake\u201d— Chris Leboe (@Chris Leboe) 1663801352
"There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected," Earthquakes Canada added.
\u201cEARTHQUAKE Mag=3.4 on 21 Sep at 15:07 PDT.\n\nDetails : https://t.co/lfPhqZra2q\n\n32 km SW of Prince George, BC\u201d— Earthquakes Canada (@Earthquakes Canada) 1663801313
John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist who works with Natural Resources Canada as head of the Earthquake Seismology Section of the Geological Survey of Canada, said on Twitter that this particular earthquake was "a relatively rare event."
According to Cassidy, only about 25 earthquakes have happened within 100 kilometres of that particular location in the past 30 years.
"The largest known earthquake (M5.4) in this area was in 1986," he added.
\u201cToday\u2019s felt earthquake (M3.4) near #PrinceGeorge is a relatively rare event. \nhttps://t.co/OybMWkB0uS\nDuring the past 30 years only ~25 #earthquakes have occurred within 100 km of this location. The largest known earthquake (M5.4) in this area was in 1986\nhttps://t.co/kYtWpRcekw\u201d— John Cassidy (@John Cassidy) 1663801510
People in the city took to social media to share what the experience was like.
\u201cAlexa play \u2018I Feel The Earth Move\u2019 #princegeorgeearthquake\u201d— katfullerton (@katfullerton) 1663799823
A few couldn't resist poking fun at the tiny shake.
\u201c#cityofPG\u201d— Alia \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@Alia \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1663817093
Emergency Info BC said that in the case of an earthquake, it's important to stay calm, look around for objects that have fallen, tune in to the local radio station or television to see if there are any instructions from authorities, and not call 911 to report the earthquake.
When an earthquake hits, they advise that you drop down to your hands and knees, take cover under furniture and hold on while covering your head and neck until the shaking stops.