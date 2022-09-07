NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

KFC & Ruffles Have Collaborated To Make 'Original Recipe' Chips & The Internet Is Divided

Are they finger-lickin' good, though?

Trending Associate Editor
A packet of the Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips. Right: A KFC store in Calgary.

KFC Canada | Newswire, Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Hold onto your hats because KFC Canada has just announced a collaboration with Ruffles and the result is a brand-new chip flavour.

According to a news release on Wednesday, September 7, Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken potato chips are now available across Canada — but for a limited time only.

The snack, which KFC is describing as the "ultimate chip," combines the classic KFC secret 11 herbs & spices mix with Ruffles' signature ridged potato chips.

KFC Canada teased the launch of the new flavour in the most epic way — by sharing a picture of what appears to be Ruffles sliding into their DMs.

The reason? They were after their secret recipe, of course.

Shortly after news of this collab went live, the internet had some pretty mixed reactions.

For starters, some people have actually gone out of their way to track down a packet of KFC Ruffles chips.

A person who did just that said they taste "pretty good" and "kind of like KFC gravy."

"Whatever it is, I'll take two!" another Twitter user said.

"These KFC chips are so damn good," another Tweet commented.

However, you definitely can't please everyone, and critics of the collaboration have also come out in full force.

One person said the chips are "absolutely terrible" and "don't taste like KFC seasoning at all!"

Meanwhile, some reactions have just been brutal, like this tweet that pointed out "it'll be an entire KFC piece sandwiched between two ruffles chips. Because that's how tiny KFC pieces are." Ouch!

People are also getting pretty creative with what they hope comes next. "Could we potentially be seeing Ruffles breaded chicken? If so, any chance they can be All Dressed?" another Twitter user asked.

Thinking about getting your hands on a bag and putting them to the test? The limited-edition flavour is now available in major retailers across Canada.

You can pick them up in 66g or 180g bags, and each bag features a code that will get you an additional 20% off on KFC orders over $10 online or via the KFC app.

According to some Twitter users, the chips are also available in some KFC restaurants.

Be sure to put them through the ultimate taste test — that is, whether you lick your fingers afterwards!

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

