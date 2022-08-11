Lotto Max's New Toronto Ice Cream Bars Taste Like Stuff Only Rich People Can Afford
Here's where you can get one!
Most people can only dream of the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but starting next week, the everyday people of Ontario will be able to get a taste.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Lotto Max have teamed up to release limited edition LOTTO MAX Dream Bars in "one-of-a-kind" ice cream flavours inspired by the finer things in life millionaires can afford.
Each bar is $5 and comes with a scannable Lotto Max free play code that you can redeem at any OLG Retailer, so you can chow down on a treat, and be entered to win the Lotto Max Jackpot.
The bars will be sold in pop-up locations across the GTA starting August 15, and will run until September 21, with more dates to be announced.
The LOTTO MAX Dream Bars come in four bougie flavours: Rare Oil Painting, Private Island, Designer Handbag and Grail Sneaker.
The flavours were created by OLG, Creamery X, and food scientists at the University of Guelph who all worked together to figure out the "exact flavour notes of each 'dream item'," according to a press release.
Each bar's flavour is inspired by the item it's named after. For example, Rare Oil Painting has hints of "olive oil, fresh mid-tannins and a hint of oil paint."
Rare Oil Painting LOTTO MAX Dream Bar.Courtesy of Lotto Max
Private Island is supposed to taste like a tropical island with notes of seawater, lychee, and orange blossom, and is also made with some Pacific Ocean Konbu seaweed.
Private Island LOTTO MAX Dream Bar.Courtesy of Lotto Max
If you've ever thought about taking a bite of a Birkin bag, you can opt for the Designer Bag, which tastes like "rich leather" with smokey notes and a floral finish reminiscent of a designer boutique.
Designer Bag LOTTO MAX Dream Bar.Courtesy of Lotto Max
The Grail Sneaker has a "fresh-out-of-the-box sneaker taste" with "hints of chocolate and even rubber." So, if you're a certified sneakerhead, you'll finally be able to taste the luxury.
Grail Sneaker LOTTO MAX Dream Bar.Courtesy of Lotto Max
LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups will be held on the following dates and locations:
- August 15 & 16, Harry Styles concert outside the main entrance at Scotiabank Arena
- August 20, Port Carling, Muskoka
- August 27, Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood
- September 9 to 11, Rolling Loud Music Festival at Echo Beach
- September 15 to 16, King West neighbourhood
- September 21, Post Malone concert outside the main entrance at Scotiabank Arena