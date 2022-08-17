I Tried Lotto Max's 4 Millionaire-Inspired Dream Bars & I'd Eat Designer Handbag Again
Rare Oil Painting really does taste like oil… 😰
How does leather, rubber or olive oil ice cream sound to you on a hot summer's day?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Lotto Max Dream Bars are popping up all over the GTA, and you can get your hands on one (or all) of their four outrageous flavours.
The Dreams Bars are inspired by that millionaire lifestyle with Rare Oil Painting, Grail Sneaker, Private Island, and Designer Handbag.
The curious flavours were created by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, food scientists at the University of Guelph and Creamery X to nail down what each "dream item" would taste like.
But before your mouth starts watering at the thought of sneaker-flavoured dessert, you'll have to be 18 or older to purchase a bar because each treat comes with a redeemable Lotto Max free play code that you can cash in at any OLG retailer for a chance to win the Lotto Max Jackpot.
Along with possibly winning the lottery and buying your own private island, you'll be giving to charity with each purchase.
Friends of Ruby, a 2SLGBTQIA+ youth organization in Toronto, will receive all of the proceeds made from the bars, according to a press release.
I tried all four flavours, and here's how I would rank them from worst to best.
Rare Oil Painting
Rare Oil Painting Dream Bar.
Price: $5
Taste: With no exaggeration, the oily aftertaste of this dessert made me feel queasy. The outer white chocolate-tasting layer is delicious, thin and crispy, and even the first bite of the filling tasted like your average vanilla bar. But as soon as I swallowed, I was hit with an aftertaste of olive oil and paint.
Rating: I would rate this bar a solid 2.5/5, and I don't think you could pay me to try it again. But if you love olive oil, you just might like it.
Grail Sneaker
Grail Sneaker Dream Bar.
Price: $5
Taste: Imagine licking a fresh-out-of-the-box sneaker's rubber sole, and that's what this bar tastes like. The outer layer tasted like white chocolate and was great, but as soon I sunk my teeth in, my tongue was definitely hit with a sneaker.
Rating: This flavour tastes as advertised, but I don't think I would ever really reach for it, so I would rate it a 3/5, but major props to whoever nailed down that rubber flavour.
Private Island
A turquoise Private Island Dream Bar.
Price: $5
Flavour: Private Island was undebatably, predictably good. The bar had a sprinkle of coconut on its outer shell that gave a delicious crunch, and the filling was sweet, coconutty and almost tasted like a Bounty bar. I didn't pick up on the seawater, Lychee, or orange blossom notes that much, but it did taste tropical.
Taste: I would rate this bar a solid 4/5. I was able to finish it, and if someone offered it to me while I was beachside at a cottage or on vacation, I wouldn't say no!
Designer Handbag
A black and yellow Designer Handbag Dream Bar.
Price: $5
Taste: I expected to hate this flavour, but I actually really liked it! The outer shell tasted like creamy white chocolate and leather, and the smoky filling was incredibly rich and interesting. The sprinkles on top also gave it a fun texture, and I pretty much knew at first bite that this was my winner.
Rating: Designer Handbag gets a 4.5/5 from me for a flavour that weirdly tastes like a handbag but is oddly delicious at the same time.
If you want to give these flavours a try yourself, you can check out these LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups, although more are in the works!
- August 20, Port Carling, Muskoka.
- August 27, Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood.
- September 9 to 11, Rolling Loud Music Festival at Echo Beach.
- September 15 to 16, King West neighbourhood.
- September 21, Post Malone concert outside the main entrance at Scotiabank Arena.