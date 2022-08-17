KFC Has An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Canada & There's Only One In The Whole Country
Unlimited fried chicken and all the sides for just $14.50, y'all!
If you're one of the many who simply can't get enough of KFC's crunchy fried chicken, then listen up.
The world-famous fast-food giant actually has an all-you-can-eat buffet in Canada for a finger-lickin'-good time – but it's in a pretty random spot!
Weyburn, Saskatchewan is home to this national treasure, which is the only one of its kind in the country – and it's actually been running since the spring of 1988.
Over at this branch, you can basically pile on all of the classic menu items – we're talking fries, mashed potatoes, salads, corn, gravy, dessert and, of course, KFC's fried chicken!
All of this costs just $14.50 for adults.
The best part is the amount of personalization this offers. According to a KFC representative, customers are going above and beyond to create their own dishes – like poutine and mashed potato bowls.
This buffet is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and is located at 44 Sims Avenue.
With Weyburn a small rural community in Canada, there's no surprise that this KFC buffet has developed something of a cult following – with many people driving over for a taste.
This includes Alberta Premier Jason Kenney who once tweeted: "Wouldn't be able to properly see Weyburn, Saskatchewan without stopping at the legendary KFC buffet with @PremierScottMoe. If you can KFC buffet together, you can work together."
Wouldn’t be able to properly see Weyburn, Saskatchewan without stopping at the legendary KFC buffet with… https://t.co/hrugkDNFgm— Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@Jason Kenney 🇺🇦) 1559770665
Pro golfer Graham DeLaet – who is originally from Weyburn – has also been known to bring up the buffet in interviews.
And sportscaster Jay Onrait has suggested that the buffet has something to do with the "calibre of athlete that comes from Weyburn!"
To put that into context, there are several well-known athletes including Derrick Pouliot of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brendon Labatte of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Brett Jones of the New York Giants who all hail from Weyburn.
Despite its overall popularity, its future wasn't always so stable. In fact, in 2016, the residents of Weyburn had to rally together when there was talk of it shutting down.
Clearly, it worked, and the branch even went through a renovation in 2019.
I was here to try this buffet, worth it to travel #kfccanada #kfc #saskatchewan #weyburnsk #estevansk #tiktokcanada #fyp #tiktokph #foryou #tiktokphilippines #waitaminute @Kuya Magik
"Our employees are our greatest strength in the success of our restaurant," the representative told Narcity.
"Without their dedication and passion to the buffet, the social media 'fandemonium' that has been created around our restaurant would not exist."
"It is the true essence of organic marketing and we are beyond grateful for every guest who has visited us to curate the perfect snap, tweet or TikTok video about their experience."
It might not always be within reach. But if you're ever passing through Weyburn – and have a hankering for fried chicken – you know where to go!
KFC buffet, Canada
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Fried chicken
Address: 44 Sims Ave, Weyburn, SK
Why You Need To Go: Try one of the only all-you-can-eat KFC buffets in the world, right here in Canada! It's affordable, tasty and a unique foodie experience in Saskatchewan.Yum!