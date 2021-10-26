KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are Available At Canadian Tire & They're Deliciously Cheap
Deck the halls with 11 herbs and spices. 🍗
What better way to celebrate the holidays than filling your entire home with the nostalgic scent of KFC's famous fried chicken? Your mouth will be watering as you relax by the fire and binge-watch Hallmark Christmas movies.
Designed to make your home smell like you just picked up a huge bucket of KFC drumsticks, the Enviro-Log KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available exclusively at Canadian Tire locations and online for just $19.99.
The firelog is safe for fireplaces, woodstoves and campfires, and can burn up to three hours.
If you're obsessed with fried chicken (honestly, who isn't?) it's one of the must-have items of the year. Aside from getting one for yourself, it also makes a great Secret Santa gift for your work buddy or KFC-loving bestie.
