KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are Available At Canadian Tire & They're Deliciously Cheap

Deck the halls with 11 herbs and spices. 🍗

KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are Available At Canadian Tire & They're Deliciously Cheap
Canadian Tire

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article included outdated links and prices for the KFC firelog. The new version of this article contains updated information on where to purchase the product in 2021.

What better way to celebrate the holidays than filling your entire home with the nostalgic scent of KFC's famous fried chicken? Your mouth will be watering as you relax by the fire and binge-watch Hallmark Christmas movies.

Designed to make your home smell like you just picked up a huge bucket of KFC drumsticks, the Enviro-Log KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available exclusively at Canadian Tire locations and online for just $19.99.

The firelog is safe for fireplaces, woodstoves and campfires, and can burn up to three hours.

If you're obsessed with fried chicken (honestly, who isn't?) it's one of the must-have items of the year. Aside from getting one for yourself, it also makes a great Secret Santa gift for your work buddy or KFC-loving bestie.

KFC Fried Chicken-Scented Firelog

Canadian Tire

Price: $19.99

Details: 'Tis the season to have your entire apartment smell like you just picked up a giant bucket of fried chicken! The Enviro-Log KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is now available at Canadian Tire (in stores and online) just in time for the holidays.

$19.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

