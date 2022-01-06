I Tried KFC's Plant-Based 'Chicken' & Actually It's Pretty Finger-Lickin' Good
I was very skeptical.
When it comes to fast food, I'm a pretty big fan of KFC's fried chicken. So, when I found out there were plant-based versions of some of their famous items, I was pretty excited to try them out (and fairly skeptical of the whole situation too, tbh).
I pulled into a KFC in the Old Toronto area and ordered the Plant-Based Sandwich Box Meal, which comes with a plant-based sandwich, meat-free popcorn "chicken," fries, a drink and a side, all of which cost me $14.11 with tax.
The first thing I noticed when I got back into my car was how damn good it smelled. If I didn't know any better, I would have totally thought it was actual fried chicken in my bag, which makes sense since it's coated in the same secret breading as the meat version.
When I got home and opened my box of food, I was surprised at how beige everything looked — although to be fair, that's also the case when you order traditional chicken.
I was also taken aback at how much everything looked like chicken, and when I took a bite from the popcorn, the interior texture almost had me convinced it was animal protein.
It tastes very much like the KFC chicken I've had in the past, which was a little confusing (in a good way) since I knew the "chicken" was actually made from soy and wheat.
If your New Year's resolution is to eat less meat\u2026 this is for you. #PlantBasedSandwich #PlantBasedPopcornpic.twitter.com/thN1ziK8NB— KFC Canada (@KFC Canada) 1641336446
I was so bamboozled by the similarities in taste and texture... I actually had to look it up!
The company's site even has an answer to the question, "Why does my sandwich look so much like chicken, are you sure this is plant based?"
"We continue to evolve our plant-based formula to look exactly like the original chicken protein but with no animal ingredients," it responded.
Next up was the plant-based sandwich, and I have to say it was pretty sad looking when I opened it!
Thankfully it didn't taste sad, although I did add a little Frank's hot sauce to give it some extra kick after my first two bites.
Again, I was super impressed with the flavour and texture. I honestly don't think I would have even guessed it was plant-based if someone had just handed me this sandwich without context.
An important thing to note for those with dietary restrictions is that the plant-based items may be fried in the same oil that the actual chicken is fried in. For me, that wasn't a problem, but it could be an issue for some!
So, would I recommend the plant-based products at KFC? Absolutely, and I plan on eating them again next time I'm grabbing fast food!
