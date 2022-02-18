Sections

KFC Canada Is Bringing Back Toonie Tuesday For A Limited Time Only

Tuesdays aren't for tacos anymore. 🍗

KFC Canada Is Bringing Back Toonie Tuesday For A Limited Time Only
Move over, tacos. Tuesdays are for fried chicken now.

For a limited time only, Toonie Tuesday is back at KFC Canada. The last time this event occurred was July 2021, so it's pretty cluckin' unbelievable it's back in less than a year.

On Tuesday, February 22, Canadians will be able to get two pieces of chicken and fries for just $2. The offer is only available at participating locations across the country. You have to order through the KFC app to get the deal.

According to the KFC website, the offer runs for one day only but the "coupon is redeemable for 30 days", which means the last day to snag chicken and fries for two bucks would be March 23.

Your mouth must be watering just thinking about the money you'll save. Typically two pieces of chicken on the regular KFC menu comes to almost $7 — and that's without any fries! So, hit up your best bud and enjoy a super cheap yet incredibly scrumptious meal at KFC next Tuesday.

If you're KFC-obsessed and have a fireplace at home, then this KFC Firelog should tie you over until Toonie Tuesday. It's $39.99 on Amazon Canada and will make your home smell just like their irresistible fried chicken.

