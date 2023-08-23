New Video Shows Ryan Gosling Practicing 'I'm Just Ken' For 'Barbie' & Give This Man An Oscar
Ryan Gosling's performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is going to go down in history, and we've just been blessed with some seriously impressive behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for "I'm Just Ken."
If you've seen the movie, you'll know that the musical number is a deep introspective moment for Gosling's character who grapples with the fact that his identity is inherently tied to Barbie's.
In the music video, you can see just how deep the Canadian goes to explore the existential crisis his character faces.
As Ken dramatically bemoans his "blonde fragility," the camera cuts to Gosling and Gerwig cracking up at the sheer absurdity of the take.
Later, Gerwig appears to give Gosling notes on how to achieve the perfect headlock.
Simu Liu, another famously Canadian Ken, also makes an appearance as we get some footage of the two prepping for their "beach off."
We get to see Gosling practice his dance moves, the musicians rocking out, and Liu and the other Kens recording their vocals for the song.
It ends with Gosling staring off into the distance wearing a sweater proclaiming "I am Kenough," which quite frankly is an important reminder for everyone.
Rumours swirled that there was some IRL beef between Liu and Gosling after the Barbie red carpet in Torontored carpet in Toronto, but given how much fun the pair appear to be having in the music video, it makes sense that the tension was all a joke.
Liu addressed the situation on his Instagram story, saying, "I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat."
Kenadians loving Kenadians — you love to see it!
