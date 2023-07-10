Ryan Gosling Brings 'Blonde Fragility' In The First 'Barbie' Song & It's Surprisingly Angry
"What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?" 💔
As the world eagerly awaits the premiere of the Barbie movie, fans have just been gifted with a little sneak peek of Ryan Gosling as an incredibly angsty Ken in a musical number.
"Heard everyone was feelin’ the Ken-rgy," said the caption for the snip posted by the official Instagram for the movie.
The clip starts with Gosling peering off into the distance, looking quite existential.
"I just don't know who I am without you," Gosling says to Margot Robbie's character, Barbie.
"You're Ken," she tells him.
"But it's Barbie... and Ken," the Canadian explained. "There is no 'just Ken.'"
With this thought seeming to have sent him on a downward spiral, the actor launched into song.
"Doesn't seem to matter what I do, I'm always number two," Ken crooned.
"No one knows how hard I try, I have feelings that I can't explain, driving me insane, all my life being so polite, 'cause I'm just Ken," he sang with feeling.
After explaining that in any other place he'd be "a 10," he then posed an incredibly important question.
"Is it my destiny to live a life of blonde fragility?" he wondered. "I'm just Ken, what will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?"
He also explained that he's "great at doing stuff," which is always a bonus.
The video ends with him screaming, "I'll see you on the Malibu beach!"
At a recent event in Toronto, Narcity caught up with Gosling to ask some hard-hitting questions, like how his Ken is different than the other ones in the film, one of whom is played by fellow Canadian Simu Liu.
"He questions his Kenergy," he said. "What's its source? Where is it best spent, you know? So it's existential."
Mysterious stuff!
Barbie will be open in theatres on July 21.