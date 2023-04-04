Ryan Gosling & Simu Liu Are Ready To Duke It Out In The 'Barbie' Trailer & It Looks Heated
Another famous Canadian also made an unexpected appearance. 👀
A new teaser trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie recently came out and two famous Canadians look like they're ready to throw down.
On Tuesday, April 4, a preview of the Greta Gerwig-directed film dropped and Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling's characters look like they have some beef with each other.
The two characters, who both play Ken, almost have a "beach off" before Robbie's character, the titular Barbie, gets in between them.
"Looks like this beach was a little too much beach for you, Ken," says Liu's character.
"If I wasn't severely injured I would beach you off right now, Ken," replied Gosling's Ken.
As the two Kens get in each other's faces, Barbie interjects, saying, "No one is going to beach anyone off!"
Barbie Teaser Trailer #2 (2023)RottenTomatoesTRAILERS | YouTube
Over on Liu's Insta, the actor shared some pictures of the characters in the movie including multiple other Barbies and Kens as well as Allan, played by fellow Canadian Michael Cera.
While it's unclear exactly what role Allan is playing in the whole situation, if the colourful and fast-paced trailer is any indication, it's sure to be a wild ride!
Some of the other Barbies include Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp while the other Kens are played by Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans.
As if anyone needed more incentive to check out this fever dream of a film, back in December, Liu shared that there will be some big dance sequences.
"One of my first conversations with Greta, I told her, 'Well, I don’t want to brag, but I was on my university’s hip-hop dance team,'" Liu said of his time at Western University where he studied accounting.
"And she literally screamed," he recounted to Vanity Fair. "So I feel like that ended up playing a very critical role in me getting this project."
Can't wait to see those moves, Simu!
Barbie will be in theatres on July 21, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.