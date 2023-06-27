You Can Stay In This Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse On Airbnb For Free & Ken Is Hosting (PHOTOS)
So much pink. 👀
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay in a life-size Barbie DreamHouse? Well, wonder no more because you can do it for free. No, really.
Airbnb will let you stay in the icon's all-pink Malibu mansion next month as part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
What's the catch? Although not technically a competition, securing the lucrative booking will no doubt prove to be a difficult process due to the high demand. Well, that and the fact that Ken is hosting and has apparently revamped part of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse with "everything he loves."
Ken's bedroom decor.Airbnb
But don't lose your head, Barbie fanatics. The doll's signature pink remains "ever-present" throughout the life-size, toy-inspired home, and she's done plenty of decorating.
Ken's wardrobe.Airbnb
The eye-catching promotion is a reworking of a 2019 listing that allowed guests to stay in a less glammed-out version of the DreamHouse for $60 a night.
Booking opens at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, for two one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023.
A hot pink outdoor seating area.Airbnb
Once you arrive and check-in, the listing's "concierge" will show you around the listing's mansion and help arrange your meals. Although the whole experience is free, it's worth noting that the one-night stays are not part of a contest.
Ken's workout station Airbnb
"Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu. This home is privately owned and operated," the listing states.
All visits are free of charge because, apparently, Ken couldn't "figure out how to put a price" on the Malibu DreamHouse.
Ken's BBQ setup.Airbnb
Here's a list of things that Airbnb said guests can expect to indulge in during their visits:
- The vibrant world that is Ken's wardrobe
- An outdoor disco dance floor
- A breathtaking infinity pool
Not only that, but anyone who manages to book a night will get to take home a personalized set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and a surfboard.
An indoor rollerskating rink.Airbnb
"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," a statement from Ken reads in the press release. "But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs."
Barbie DreamHouse
The views from Barbie's DreamHouse.
Where: Malibu, California, United States (further address details to be released)
Why You Need To Go: This is your chance to live like Barbie for a day while enjoying all the unique quirks of Ken's personality. It doesn't hurt that it's also a massive mansion in Malibu that you get to stay in for free.