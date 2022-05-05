NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Life-Size Barbie Exhibit Is Coming To Houston & It Has A Massive Pink Dreamhouse

Let's go party!

Texas Staff Writer
One of the World of Barbie photo sets. Right: Barbie's living room photo set.

World of Barbie

A life-size Barbie dreamhouse will make its way from Malibu to Houston, according to CNN. The World of Barbie exhibit is an adventure that completely immerses you in the world of everyone's favorite doll.

This opportunity gives you the chance to interact with Barbie and Ken's California dream domain, as well as several other iconic Barbie scenes.

You will explore several playsets that are to-size mock-ups of her dream home including a kitchen, a swanky neon living room, and a dreamy closet full of her clothes. Other sets include a laboratory, a spaceship, and even her infamous camper customized by popular West Coast Customs.

World of Barbie is a pretty interactive space, as you can actually host the news in her very own TV studio. Additionally, you'll be able to take photos in giant, life-size Barbie boxes as if you're a toy yourself. There definitely will be no shortage of vibrant photo opportunities here.

A Barbie café with food ends the experience while you also learn about the history of the toy.

The attraction kicks off in Toronto this summer and will make several stops around North America, including Houston. Specific details about the Texas location have yet to be released, but CNN reports that general ticket sales begin May 21.

Narcity has reached out to Kilburn Live to get further information about the Houston stop and will update the article when we hear back. Until then, you can visit the World of Barbie website to sign up for updates.

