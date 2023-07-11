Simu Liu Missed An Epic 'Barbie' Night For The Junos & He's Still Dying Of 'Jealousy'
"They all Facetimed me from the limo..."
Simu Liu has hosted The Junos for two years in a row now, but it seems he had to give up a very special Barbie-related bonding moment in order to make it to the 2022 show in Toronto.
The Canadian chatted with E! News about the group moment he missed out on.
"I had to fly back to Toronto to host the Juno Awards, which was amazing, but everyone else rented a massive limo and watched Magic Mike Live in Piccadilly Square," Liu shared.
"They all Facetimed me from the limo as if I wasn't going to die of jealousy."
That being said, the 2022 Junos seemed like a great time for Liu. He got to perform his own version of Avril Lavigne's "Complicated" and busted out some bhangra moves with Tesher for "Jalebi Baby."
"What a night," Liu said of the event. "I f*cking love you Canada."
Speaking of Canada, Liu also revealed the way that film director Greta Gerwig requested that he bond with fellow Canuck Ryan Gosling, who plays the main Ken in the film.
"Greta was very deliberate in what she wanted the Kens to do to bond, which was to gym together," Liu said.
And it seems like the bonding created a bit of a competition between the two Ontario-raised actors.
"I could not beat this man to the gym," Liu said. "No matter how early I went, he was always there. He always stayed later than me. So, I really saw the discipline and I really saw the Ken-ergy."
On Monday, July 10, the movie posted the first clip of Gosling performing a musical number and the Ken-ergy was indeed very strong.
"Is it my destiny to live a life of blonde fragility?" Gosling sang as he appeared to spiral into an existential crisis. "I'm just Ken, what will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?"
Barbie will be in theatres on July 21.