Simu Liu Busted Out Some Bhangra Dance Moves At The Junos & Trudeau Has Nothing On Him
Jagmeet probably won't roast Simu, though.
As well as being an actual Marvel superhero, it looks like Simu Liu can add one more impressive skill to his CV: bhangra dancer.
The Canadian actor hosted the JUNOS on Sunday, May 15 and got the opportunity to perform the massive hit "Jalebi Baby" with fellow Canuck Tesher.
After Liu helped the musician sing some of the lyrics, the two broke into a choreographed routine where they showed off their bhangra moves, and honestly, Liu's performance was pretty impressive.
"Now that's how we celebrate Asian heritage month," Liu said after the duo finished.
Tesher also seemed super stoked about the performance as he shared a clip of it to his Instagram.
"Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!!" he captioned the post.
"Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase south Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada," he continued. "I'm still shook!!"
While Liu and Tesher's routine was definitely straight fire, the same perhaps cannot be said for another famous Canadian who has done some bhangra dancing of their own.
On more than one occasion, Justin Trudeau has displayed his dance moves like when he was at a local event where he dressed in a white kurta and let the spirit of the bhangra flow through his body for well over a minute.
During his infamous trip to India in 2018, the PM also showed off his skills at the Canada house in New Delhi.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh took that opportunity to poke some fun at Trudeau after the trip during a press gallery dinner.
"To be honest, I wasn't at all that upset by Justin's visit to India," he said.
"My biggest concern though, honestly, Prime Minister, was that his dance moves would turn off Canadians to bhangra altogether. That was my biggest fear."
Ouch!
Perhaps Trudeau can take some lessons from Liu? That's a collab we'd like to see!