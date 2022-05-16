Simu Liu Joked About The Oscars Slap During The Junos Last Night & Yikes (VIDEO)
"If anyone's ever wanted to go viral..."
The 2022 JUNOS are officially over but Simu Liu's jokes are still red hot.
On Sunday, May 15, the host of the Canadian music awards show took the opportunity to deliver a few zingers during his opening monologue and the now infamous assault between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars was brought up.
"Now we are broadcasting live, nationwide, at Budweiser Stage," Liu said.
"So if anyone has ever wanted to go viral — like, around the world — now's your chance," he continued while jokingly slapping his own face.
"Come on," he invited the crowd as he slapped his cheek again a few times. "The floor's open. Have at her."
When no one took him up on his saucy request, he started inviting people by name to have a go at him.
"Avril? Shawn? Any takers?" he asked as the camera panned to Mendes wearing an absolutely deadpan expression.
"Nobody wants to slap me? Ok, sure," he said. "Suit yourselves."
The Marvel actor then launched into the next part of his speech which poked fun at "Canadian" success.
"We're here to celebrate artists like Shawn Mendes, Avril Lavigne and Arcade Fire, who, like me, have all fulfilled the ultimate Canadian dream of making it in America."
Ouch!
"But to our credit, we always come back, because we love this country. I love this country," he shared before giving his very own "I am Canadian speech."
"I proudly fill my day with Canadian inventions like basketball, Timbiebs or insulin," Liu passionately revealed. "I grew up on ketchup chips, roti and Jamaican beef patties!"
He then got a little testy about one of his favourite drinks.
"By the way, it is pronounced bubble tea, okay? Not 'boba' tea, bubble tea goddamnit!" he shouted.
"My name is Simu Liu and I am Canadian!" he declared, which earned him a standing ovation.
Way to go, Simu!
