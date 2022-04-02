Will Smith Resigns From The Academy & Says He'll 'Fully Accept' Consequences For His Actions
The Academy has accepted the resignation and will "move forward" with disciplinary proceedings.
Oscar-winner Will Smith resigns from the Academy following the infamous slap incident at the 94th Academy Awards.
According to a statement provided to Deadline, CNN and other publications on April 1, Smith said he had directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice and will "fully accept any and all consequences" for his conduct.
Smith continued and said that his actions at the 94th Academy Awards were "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."
He then listed the people that he hurt including Chris Rock and his family, his own family and friends, everyone in attendance and the people watching at home around the world.
"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith said. "I am heartbroken."
To "put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements" and let the Academy get back to doing its work for the film industry, Smith said he is resigning from his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
He also reiterated that he will accept "any further consequences" that the Board deems are appropriate for his actions.
"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," Smith said.
According to Deadline, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president David Rubin said in a statement that Smith's resignation has been received and accepted.
"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Rubin said.
In the days following the Oscars, celebrities responded to the slap including hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer who both said that they were "traumatized" by the incident.
Jim Carrey said he was sickened by Smith receiving a standing ovation when he won the Oscar for best actor for King Richard.
"I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse," he said.
When Daniel Radcliffe was asked about the incident, he went in a different direction. "I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," he said.