Deborah Cox Just Joined The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame & Her Speech Was So Moving (VIDEO)
She is the first Black woman to receive the award.
Deborah Cox was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Sunday night at the JUNOS and the 47-year-old award-winning artist is the first Black woman ever to receive the honour.
Cox graced the Budweiser Stage to accept her award and delivered a powerful speech highlighting her journey starting out as a young Black girl in Toronto to an internationally recognized star.
@Deborah_Cox is inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Born and raised in Toronto, Cox has a career as a singer, songwriter, actress and record producer that has spanned more than three decades.
"Thank you so much for this incredible honour. I am deeply moved. So many have embarked on musical careers but only a few have ever landed here and growing up as a young Black girl in Toronto, Canada this vision seemed intangible. It wasn't easy to leave my home but it was necessary. Otherwise, I'm not sure that I'd be standing here this evening. Those rejections became my redirection and only added fuel to my fire," said Cox as she paused to take a breath and share a smile with the crowd.
Cox then thanked her mother who was sitting in the audience for her "tireless efforts" and for driving her to performances when she was growing up "even through blizzards."
Cox continued in her thanks and went on to address her three children thanking them for "sharing their mommy with the world," and never making her feel like "less of a mother."
"You have given me so much grace in my request to juggle it all and I can only hope this moment inspires you to reach for whatever heights it takes for you to fulfil your dreams."
Cox ended her speech by thanking her fans across the world and shouting out her husband and songwriting partner Lascelles Stephens and where their journey started in their "tiny one-bedroom apartment in Scarborough."
"I genuinely believe that our souls found each other and when the no's and disappointments were unbearable our relationship and our commitment to each other helped us to overcome the business's challenges. You and I sustained us and there's nothing better than sharing this moment with you. The person I started this journey with. There is no Deborah Cox without you Lascelles. I love you."
The Toronto-born and raised singer-songwriter is best known for songs like Nobody's Supposed To Be Here and Where Do We Go From Here and will be honoured in a new exhibit at Calgary's Studio Bell according to a press release.