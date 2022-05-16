NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

juno awards 2022

'Kim's Convenience' Star Andrew Phung Fangirling Over Shawn Mendes Is All Of Us (VIDEO)

"Why am I blushing right now?"

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Andrew Phung on the JUNO red carpet. Right: Shawn Mendes walking.

@narcitycanada | Instagram

The 2022 JUNOS was jam-packed with Canadian celebrities, even making some fellow red carpet walkers get a little starstruck.

At the award show on Sunday night, Kim's Convenience star and comedian, Andrew Phung, went full fan-girl over Shawn Mendes.

Narcity was interviewing Phung on the red carpet when Mendes walked by, and he was so shocked that he had to stop mid-sentence to catch a glimpse of the iconic singer.

Narcity's Ashna Bharkhada was speaking to Phung and seemed equally taken aback when Mendes strolled by. Although Mendes didn't stop to have a chat — the pair seemed satisfied just getting to be in the presence of the icon.

"Why am I blushing right now," Phung said after the adorable moment.

Mendes wore a show-stopping full denim suit to the award show — making his entrance that much more jaw-dropping.

It was a great night for the singer, and he ended up taking home the International Achievement Award. His acceptance speech for the award was super heartfelt and definitely gave his fans all the feels.

The star-studded night was also filled with other celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Jessia, Arcade Fire and Deborah Cox.

Simu Liu hosted the award show and impressed audiences with his parody version of "Complicated," by Avril Lavigne, plus a legendary Canadian speech.

Toronto is still reeling from the big night, and Canadians everywhere are feeling some serious pride thanks to these stars.

Comments 💬

