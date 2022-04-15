Simu Liu Poked Fun At Hollywood For Not Being Able To Say His Name & It's So Awkward
"SEE-MOO LEE-YOU."
Simu Liu may be a Hollywood A-lister, but that doesn't mean everyone necessarily knows how to pronounce his name.
On Thursday, April 14, the Canadian celeb posted on Twitter about what it's like when someone has today his name.
"Every talk show host, every awards show, anytime someone has to read my name off a prompter LOL," he tweeted alongside a picture of a screen with names.
While Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Javier Bardem apparently don't need to be spelled out phonetically, Liu's name appears as "SEE-MOO LEE-YOU."
Every talk show host, every awards show, anytime someone has to read my name off a prompter LOLpic.twitter.com/I2u6qwnO1T— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1649979450
When someone asked how people would pronounce his name if it was spelled the proper way, Liu had the most hilarious response.
"Adele Nazeem," he said, which is of course a reference to how John Travolta notoriously butchered Idina Menzel's while presenting her performance of "Let It Go" from Frozen at the 2014 Oscars.
"What will it say at the Juno's?" one fan tweeted about the situation.
"Nothing I will be the one talking," he responded. The man has a point!
Nothing I will be the one talking— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1649979914
Apparently, he's not the only celeb with this problem.
"They have to write mine as George Ta-Kay (rhymes with Gay)," tweeted George Takei.
Ouf!
They have to write mine as George Ta-Kay (rhymes with Gay)— George Takei (@George Takei) 1649979686
And when someone suggested that Liu was shaming people for not knowing how to say his name, he let them know he wasn't taking things too seriously.
"Bro I'm shaming a TV for fun relax yourself," the actor said. Fair enough!
Liu will be returning to Canada for his upcoming book tour in Toronto on May 13 before he hosts the 2022 Junos on May 15.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.