7 Hilarious Red Carpet Moments From The Junos That You Probably Missed (VIDEOS)
Fangirling over Shawn Mendes is sooo #relatable.
Even though the 2022 JUNO Awards are over, the memories that were made on the red carpet will live on forever.
On Sunday, May 15, some of Canada's biggest celebrities walked the carpet for the music awards show, and there were some moments that could make you roll on the floor in laughter.
From Simu Liu giving his best "Toronto mans" impression to Andrew Phung's reaction to Shawn Mendes walking by, here are seven red carpet moments from the JUNOS that you might just have to check out if you haven't already.
When Tesher sang "Jalebi Baby" right on the red carpet
@ashnabtv singing "Jalebi Baby" with @tesher live from the Junos red carpet? GOALS!
Narcity's Ashna Bharkhada told Tesher, who was nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year 2022, that it was her goal to get the singer to perform "Jalebi Baby" on the red carpet — and he did not disappoint!
"Sure, sure, [but] you have to sing it with me though," Tesher said before they sang the chorus to the hit song together on the red carpet.
When Simu Liu gave his best "Toronto Mans" impression
@Simu Liu gives his best "Toronto Mans," impression 🤣
If you're born and raised in the 6ix, you probably know what a "Toronto mans" is, but outside of the city, you might just scratch your head at the term (though you could probably wager a guess). Narcity's Brooke Houghton asked Simu Liu to describe what exactly a Toronto mans is after he talked about them a little bit in his opening speech for the JUNOS.
"Toronto mans? Man, how do I even explain that though fam, like... Yo, it's like not even a descript— it's like a mindset, dog. It's like you're either for the mandem or you're not bro, do you know what I mean? I mean honestly, that's the only answer that's available bro," Liu replied in his best impression of a Toronto mans.
When Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur shared what parenthood has been like
Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur spoke with Narcity about what they were looking forward to at the JUNOs, and what the last four months have been like as parents.
The new parents shared that Singh changed baby Anhad's diapers the most between the two.
"For the first two weeks of her existence, I did not change one diaper. It was all him," Kaur said, with the NDP leader sharing that he was a "little heartbroken" that she had to because Singh never wanted her to touch a diaper ever. How sweet!
When Andrew Phung fangirled over Shawn Mendes
How would you react if a Canadian pop superstar walked right by you? During an interview with Narcity, Andrew Phung stopped mid-sentence to acknowledge Shawn Mendes walking by him on the red carpet — and his reaction is so relatable.
"Why am I blushing right now?" Phung said.
When Avril Lavigne waved to the crowd
We're totally not freaking out about the fact that we said hi to @Avril Lavigne and she waved at us..
Even though Canada's beloved pop-punk princess didn't stop by for an interview at the JUNOS, Avril Lavigne still smiled and waved as she walked down the red carpet.
When Karl Wolf serenaded the red carpet with "Yalla Habibi"
Tesher wasn't the only one who made time to belt it out on the red carpet on Sunday night. Karl Wolf took a minute to sing "Yalla Habibi" to Narcity after Bharkhada asked if he could sing a few lines, and without hesitation, the singer got right into it.
Wolf then showed off the back of his studded jacket, which said "Don't F With The Wolf" in hot pink lettering, and honestly, it's a total vibe.
When JESSIA shared how excited she was to see one singer perform
Same, @JESSIA , SAME! 🤍🤘
When asked about what performance JESSIA was most excited for that night, there was apparently only one answer to the question.
"Umm, Avril Lavigne. Umm, Avril Lavigne. UMM, Avril Lavigne! Like, this is a dream of mine, she helped me in songwriting so so much, so the fact that I get to see her live is just — oooh!"