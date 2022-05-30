Simu Liu Made A Naughty Joke On Insta & Opened Up About Feeling 'Used' In An Interview
"It leaves me feeling empty in a way."
Simu Liu decided to promote his latest interview with a dirty joke, and honestly, it's pretty iconic.
On Sunday, May 29, the Canadian actor took to his Insta to show off his cover for GQ where he smizes at the camera with the words "Going Deep With Simu Liu" written across his picture.
With that ripe fruit dangling right there, it seems the actor couldn't resist and captioned the whole thing with the iconic quip, "that’s what she said," complete with a little winky face.
In his interview with GQ, he does in fact go deep and got real about some of the more difficult aspects of his life, which he also talked about in his recently released autobiography, We Were Dreamers.
“Growing up, I felt like I was so invisible that I used to fantasize about being famous,” he said to GQ. “It’s all over the book. It’s this need for validation and attention and admiration.”
He said that a friend had told him recently that if it was possible, he would've "prescribed" getting famous for him at age 14.
Now that he's a bona fide A-list Hollywood celeb, Liu shared that being treated like an attraction where people just come up to him and snap a pic without saying anything can be rough.
“It leaves me feeling empty in a way,” he said. “Like I’ve just been used and commodified.”
In his book, he also spoke about some of the more unpleasant things he experienced while growing up in Canada.
"Now, don't get me wrong, I love Canada, and I believe that it is a tolerant place," he wrote. "I've loved the range of people and the diversity of experiences that I've come to know in my home country."
"But at the same time, I have been called a ch***, and I have been told to go back to China," he continued.
"Canada is not unilaterally friendly, nor is' 'friendly' even something that an entire country can be," he shared.
"Sometimes, it feels a bit like we try to cover up our uncomfortable truths with a veneer of tolerance and inclusion."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.