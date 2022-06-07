Simu Liu Got Trolled With His Old Stock Photos & Shared That He Doesn't Get Any Royalties
He snapped a few new ones during Carpool Karaoke.
Simu Liu guest-hosted an episode of Carpool Karaoke and his co-pilot took the opportunity to embarrass him with his old stock photos.
In a recent episode of the AppleTV+ series, fellow action and superhero star Jessica Henwick told the Canadian celeb that she had done a bit of research on him and brought along a few props to tease him with.
She showed him a printout of one of his infamous stock photos where Liu is sitting at a table with colleagues, which she says is amongst his "finest work."
"That's me studying some annual reports, clearly we're in the black and shareholders are happy," he said of the picture.
For the next stock photo she presented him with, Henwick noted that things looked a little tense.
"Things were not as good here," he said of the picture where he appears to look tense during a business meeting. "I've lost my tie. We're a little in the red in that one."
"And then the company folded and you got another job, right?" she said as she showed him a photo where he appears to be doing some Zumba.
"The thing that you need to know about stock photos is they own the images forever and they can do whatever they want," he said.
He also confirmed that he doesn't get any royalties.
"I've been everywhere. I've been in karate dojos, I've been in gyms, I've been on the cover of textbooks," he shared. "Dozens, if not hundreds of corporate e-learning."
The pair then decided it was time to create some new stock photos as they posed for "couple fighting in a car," "couple hits a body," and "couple laughing about hitting a body."
After their little shoot, they performed a beautiful singalong to John Legend's "All Of Me."
Fun stuff!
This isn't the first time Liu has had to deal with his stock photos. Back in March, the actor called out Toshiba for using one of his old pics.
\u201cToshiba, whatever you paid for this photo, I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less. Now we are enemies.\u201d— Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155) (@Simu Liu (\u5218\u601d\u6155)) 1647210991
"Toshiba, whatever you paid for this photo, I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less. Now we are enemies," Liu tweeted.
Only time will tell where the pics show up next!