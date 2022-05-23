Simu Liu Is One Of The Most Influential People Of 2022 & Sandra Oh Says He's A 'Superhero'
"He’s been on a path that no Chinese Canadian has walked before."
On top of recently hosting the JUNOS and releasing his very own autobiography, Simu Liu has one more thing to add to his impressive list of accomplishments: he's officially been named one of Time's 100 most influential people of 2022.
On Monday, May 23, the Canadian actor took to his Instagram to announce the big news and to thank fellow Ontarian Sandra Oh for sharing a few words about him with the publication.
"There is no caption that exists to articulate what I am feeling to be included among such legendary and exceptional people," Liu wrote.
"Every fibre of my being wants to wither from the spotlight, to deflect, to say that it is too soon, that I do not deserve this (I don’t)."
He also thanked those who "came before and will come after."
"It is an honour and a privilege to occupy this space for a brief moment. Thank you @Time."
For the publication, Oh said she's been excited for Liu since he had "Canadian success" on Kim’s Convenience.
"But since then, he’s been on a path that no Chinese Canadian has walked before," the Killing Eve actor wrote. "He’s part of the first generation of Asian Americans and Canadians to reach true stardom."
She noted that he's done a beautiful job of representing the Asian community while also staying true to himself.
"I saw Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings three times," she shared. "I was so pleased to see Simu exercise his comedy chops, his fighting skills, his gravitas."
"I love his ability to poke fun at himself. And, of course, the guy looks great in a suit."
She also praised his ability to get through "closed doors" and how he is now holding those doors open for others.
"You see him doing that through the way he speaks out against hateful violence, his openness about his own experiences of isolation and discrimination, his professional choices," she said.
"He’s our superhero."
