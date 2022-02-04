Toronto's 'Kim's Convenience' Store Is For Sale But You'll Need A Few Million Dollars
You can even keep the name!
The iconic Kim's Convenience store is for sale, and if you have a few million dollars to spare, you could own the shop yourself.
The convenience store is listed on Royal LePage for $3,888,000 and has received "international attention" after being listed for a month, according to the realtor Greg Stavros.
The store has been a staple in the Moss Park community and a major tourist attraction ever since the show Kim's Convenience aired from 2016 to 2021 – following a Korean Canadian family, watching their hilarious adventures and family relationships while running the store.
The IRL Kim's Convenience is run by the owner, his wife, and a handful of employees.
The owner purchased the store in 1987, and after many years of running it, the couple is looking to hang up the keys and pass the property along to somebody else.
Stavros told Narcity that "after the show ended," it was time for the owner "to move on with his life."
According to Stavros, the 2,800 square foot corner property could be kept as is and used as a convenience store or scrapped altogether and used for property development.
Although, if anyone is interested in carrying on the torch, the owners "will transfer the name over to the new buyer, and they can keep running it as Kim's Convenience."
So far, no "on paper" offers have been made, but Stavros says they have gotten around 50 inquiries looking into the property.
If you're looking to make a bid for the property, Stavros says the owner does have a little wiggle room when it comes to price.