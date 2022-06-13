NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sandra Oh Got Real About 'Grey's Anatomy' Success & Says She Got 'Very, Very Sick' (VIDEO)

"My life changed very much."

Trending Staff Writer
Sandra Oh in an interview.

Sandra Oh in an interview.

Variety | YouTube

Sandra Oh recently interviewed Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon and the two actresses bonded over the pressures of success.

The two leading ladies took part in Variety's "Actors on Actors" experience where Ho-Yeon was able to ask Oh's advice about the unique situation of being an international celebrity.

"I just wanted to ask... how you deal with this crazy journey?" Ho-Yeon asked Oh.

"ThethingthatIthinkthatistheclosestinrelationshipiswhenGrey'sAnatomycame," Oh said to compare Ho-Yeon's current situation to a time in her own life.

"AndIthinkthatmylifechangedverymuch," she admitted. "Andit'strickytokindofimaginebecausethisisalmost20yearsago.Sothecontextisverydifferent,butthestressisthesame,ortheconfusionisthesame."

Oh said that while being in "amazing,privilegedheavyresponsibilitypositions," you need to make sure you take care of yourself first, noting that she became ill while filming for the medical drama.

"Ithinkmywholebodygotvery,verysick," Oh shared. "Eventhough youkeeponworking,right?Butit'sjustlike,oh,Ican'tsleepright.Or,youknow,mybackhurts.Idon'tknowwhat'swrongwithmyskin."

She also said that health isn't just body but also mind and soul.

"Youcan'tultimatelydependonanyoneelse.Youhavetosomehowfinditwithinyourself," she advised the younger actress.

Ho-Yeon also opened up about what it was like growing up and watching Oh on television.

"I was a little child in Korea and Grey’s Anatomy was a huge thing in Korea because of you, and you’re icon of us," she said. "Then when I met you at SAG Awards, you know me, and that was like, ‘Wow.'"

At the February 2022 event, Oh made a dash over to congratulate Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae for their wins in the Netflix hit during a commercial break of the show.

"Being at the SAG Awards, I couldn't believe how many Korean people were there," Oh said in an interview with Variety.

"Being at this game for a long time, that wasn't the case for a long time. So to be able to still be here while it's happening and witnessing [it], is extremely satisfying."

You love to see it!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

