Sandra Oh Reunited With Members From 'Grey's' At The Emmy's & It Was All Smiles (PHOTOS)
She also rubbed elbows with other famous Canadians. 🇨🇦
Sandra Oh appeared to have a wonderful evening at the 74th Emmy Awards ceremony last night and she documented some of the special moments on her Instagram.
On Monday, September 12, the Canadian actress posted a series of snaps from the glitzy Hollywood award ceremony where she rocked her signature look of a plunging v-neck paired with sparkles.
In the first pic in her carousel, she's seen posing with Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson, with whom she used to work with on Grey's Anatomy when she played tough cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Christina Yang.
In the second picture, Oh can be seen throwing up a peace sign as she posed with the cast of Netflix's Squid Game, including Lee Jung-jae, who made history as the first Asian to win the award for lead actor in a drama series.
The funny ladies of NBC were all smiles in her third pic, while in her final photo, it kind of looks like she's telling off Lorne Michaels.
"It looks like I’m admonishing Lorne Michaels, but really I’m pointing out his @orderofcanada Martin Short has one too," she wrote of the two Saturday Night Live legends. "Me next!"
As a Korean-Canadian, Oh is a huge fan of Squid Game and even recently sat down with Jung Ho-Yeon to chat about the similar trajectory their careers have taken.
"The thing that I think that is the closest in relationship is when Grey's Anatomy came," Oh said to try and relate to Ho-Yeon's recent mega-celeb status following the Netflix hit.
"And I think that my life changed very much," she admitted. "And it's tricky to kind of imagine because this is almost 20 years ago. So the context is very different, but the stress is the same, or the confusion is the same."
Oh added that she got "very, very sick" due to the stress of the show.
"You can't ultimately depend on anyone else," she advised the younger actress on taking care of herself. "You have to somehow find it within yourself."
Whatever she does next, we hope it lands her that Order of Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.