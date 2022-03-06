Sandra Oh Got Real About Korean Representation & 'Squid Game' Winning Big At The SAG Awards
"I couldn’t believe how many Korean people were there."
Sandra Oh might not have taken home a trophy at the 2022 SAG Awards, but she still found plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The Canadian actress was nominated in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Comedy Series for her work in The Chair, but it was the Squid Gamewin that she was excited about.
During a commercial break at the show on February 27, Oh made a dash over to congratulate Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae for their victories with the massive Netflix hit.
At the commercial break, Sandra Oh runs over to the \u2018Squid Game\u2019 table to congratulate Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae on their #SAGAwards victories.pic.twitter.com/8QtQUzJCG4— Ramin Setoodeh (@Ramin Setoodeh) 1646014085
“Being at the SAG Awards, I couldn’t believe how many Korean people were there,” Oh said in an interview with Variety.
“Being at this game for a long time, that wasn’t the case for a long time. So to be able to still be here while it’s happening and witnessing [it], is extremely satisfying.”
The 50-year-old herself has won three SAG awards in previous years.
“Being recognized by your peers, such as the SAG Awards are, is very important to a global acceptance of actors,” she said. “Those of us who are actors, it’s a big family. It’s a tribe.”
She took to her Insta to share some moments from the big night, where she posed with famous faces like Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning, Lee Jung-Jae, Jung Ho-Yeon and others.
"What an evening," she captioned the post.
Oh has shown her love for Korean content in the past, as well.
At the 2020 Oscars, Oh jumped out of her seat to give a standing ovation to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won when they won best original screenplay for the movie Parasite.
You love to see it!
Oh has a new horror flick calledUmmain theatres on March 18 in which she stars as a Korean immigrant in America whose life gets upended when the ashes of her estranged Umma (the Korean word for mother) arrive at her isolated house.
According to the trailer, "There is nothing scarier than becoming your mother."