Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Sandra Oh Has A New Horror Movie Dropping Soon & It Looks Absolutely Terrifying (VIDEO)

Definitely not a movie to watch with the lights off. 👀

Sandra Oh in her upcoming movie "Umma."

Sandra Oh in her upcoming movie "Umma."

Sony Pictures Entertainment | YouTube

Canadian actor Sandra Oh has a new movie coming out soon, and it looks straight-up terrifying.

The Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy star is trying her hand at horror in the flick Umma, which will be in theatres on March 18.

According to the newly released trailer, "There is nothing scarier than becoming your mother."

Sony Pictures Entertainment | YouTube

Oh stars as Amanda, a Korean immigrant who lives a quiet life on a rural American farm with her teenage daughter where they look after bees, according to IMDb.

When the ashes of her estranged Umma (the Korean word for mother) arrive, Amanda "becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother."

In the trailer, a stranger approaches the house to inform Amanda of her mother's death and then hands her a box with the remains.

"Her anger will grow as long as she remains in this box," he mysteriously tells her in Korean. Before leaving, he says to her, "What kind of daughter abandons her own mother?"

When Amanda's own daughter sees the box, she questions Amanda about it.

"That's my Umma," Amanda says. "I was all she had. I remember... so much screaming. I didn't want you to know her. Some Koreans believe that life's hardships are caused by the tormented spirits of their ancestors."

Some spooky stuff starts happening, like Amanda seeing a flash of an elderly woman through her beekeeping suit, someone stepping on a baby chick, and bees swarming a window.

"Umma's here," Amanda says as someone with zombie-looking skin grabs her.

How scary!

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

simu liu

Simu Liu Shared His Recap Of 2021 & It Included Some Very Famous Faces & Sweet Moments

He even threw in a few shirtless pics! 👀

@simuliu | Instagram

While some people may be excited to leave 2021 in the past, for Simu Liu, it was actually a very good year.

The Canadian actor took to his Insta to share ten of his standout moments from the year and honestly, he did some pretty cool things and got to rub elbows with some very famous people.

Keep ReadingShow less

You'll Never Believe That These 10 Celebrities Were Born Or Raised In Ottawa

Celebrities: they're just like us.
perryific

Just thinking about it, Ottawa doesn't have the amount of born celebrities that Toronto has. That is, until you do your research. We sometimes get so caught up in what Ottawa doesn't have, we forget what it does. I mean, in my opinion, Chandler Bing is one of the greatest characters on any TV show. And even though Matthew Perry technically isn't a born Ottawian (did I just make that up?), knowing he walked around these streets just like any normal person makes me feel pretty damn cool.

Some of these people you may not know, nor care about. However, it's always cool to see which celebrities were born in your own hometown, or even lived here for a short period of time. I mean, who knew Tom Cruise was strutting around Ottawa at one point? I definitely didn't! So here are 10 celebrities you didn't know were born or raised in Ottawa, or maybe you did know. But here's a refresher anyways.

Keep ReadingShow less