Sandra Oh Of Pixar's 'Turning Red' Shares Her Fave Spots In Toronto & Ottawa (VIDEO)
So much love for Queen West!
Pixar's new film Turning Red is like one big animated love letter to Toronto with iconic landmarks peppered throughout. But Canadian actress Sandra Oh has some of her own go-to spots in both Toronto and her hometown of Ottawa that she's grown super fond of.
Turning Red hits Disney Plus on March 11 and follows a 13-year-old girl named Mei who turns into a giant red panda whenever she feels a strong surge of emotion. Oh plays her mother Ming, who can be quite overprotective.
Narcity sat down with Sandra Oh for a candid interview about the film and the Ottawa-born star dished on everything from her own Canadian upbringing to some of her favourite local spots.
Sandra Oh Of Pixar's ‘Turning Red’ Talks Puberty, Periods & Growing Up In Canada
The film was envisioned by Oscar-winning filmmaker and Sheridan College alum Domee Shi — so the red and white pride is on full display.
"The first time I saw Mei's entrance at the very top of the film, she gets off of a streetcar and she is walking in Chinatown. I remember saying... that is the corner of Dundas and Spadina isn't it, isn't it?" Oh recalls fondly, "I was living in Toronto in a very formative time in my life in my early 20s. I don't know how many times I've been on that exact street corner and the fact that I could remember it, so viscerally was really, really exciting."
Oh has been back in Toronto as she does press for the film, and says she loves walking down Queen West.
"I was just actually walking down Queen the other day and I'm just seeing how everything has changed and is so alive and vibrant," she says. "It's just that great feeling where it's March and it's a warm day, and everyone's out."
Oh had some must-see spots in Ottawa, too.
"I love downtown because I grew up suburbs, I grew up in Nepean. I'd take the bus down and just hang out downtown, you know, walking along the canal just hanging out downtown. There's a great art scene there and music scene too," she says. "I will say I've had so many great memories of Canada Day on Parliament Hill. It's a great place to see fireworks and just [remember the] summertime and the nostalgia of my girlfriends just hanging out there."
But when it comes to the movie, Oh says you'll have to keep a close eye on the screen to pick up on all the Canadian landmarks, references, and inside jokes.
"There are a lot of Easter eggs all in the film. You have to watch it. I've seen the film three times, again and again, I'll pick up [on different] things."
Turning Red
Rating: 7.3/10
Why You Need To Watch: Kick back and relax as you watch Sandra Oh as an overprotective mother bear and try to spot all the nostalgic and hilarious moments that only Canadians are sure to get!