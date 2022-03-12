7 Toronto Landmarks You Probably Didn't Expect To See In Pixar's 'Turning Red' (PHOTOS)
Pixar's new movie Turning Red is a clear love letter to the city of Toronto and Canada in general, with so many iconic landmarks and locations around the 6ix easily spotted throughout the movie.
The movie just dropped on Disney Plus on March 11 and follows 13-year-old Meilin Lee as she goes through the normal struggles of becoming a teenage girl, and some trials quite unique to her family — like occasionally turning into a giant red panda.
Not only is the film set in Toronto, it's also filled with Canadian talent, from Sandra Oh who plays Mei's mom, to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Mei's friend Priya. Plus it has so many hidden jokes and Canadian references, you'll want to catch, too.
So without further ado, here are seven obvious Toronto landmarks in Pixar's Turning Red, that you may not have expected to see.
Chinatown
Meilin Lee, AKA Mei is Chinese and lives in Toronto's Chinatown with her family. Throughout the movie, you'll see various scenes of Mei with her family and friends traveling through the neighbourhood. You'll be able to spot Pho and Bao restaurants, murals on brick walls, bloomed cherry blossom trees and red lanterns hanging over the streets.
The CN Tower
The infamous CN Tower makes many appearances throughout the film, reminding us the story takes place in the 6ix. From flashback photos with her mom to admiring the classic view from a rooftop with her besties, we spot the CN Tower as one of the main backdrops.
TTC Streetcar
As Mei travels home from school she takes the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) streetcar. If you're from Toronto you'll spot the red vehicle right away driving through Chinatown as she walks through the neighbourhood before hopping on. She proudly claims that she's an adult now, according to her TTC pass she shows for ages 13-65.
Kensington Market
At one point, when Mei is overwhelmed with her red panda she runs through the city and makes her way through Kensington Market. Torontonians will easily notice the colourful shops and cafes.
The SkyDome
Look past the CN Tower and you'll spot the glowing lights coming from the SkyDome, now known as the Rogers Centre. Since the movie is set in the early 2000s the signs carry the old name of the stadium in downtown Toronto where you can enjoy sporting events and concerts.
Lester B. Pearson School
There are a number of buildings in Toronto named after Canada's former prime minister Lester B. Pearson. The main airport may be the most well-known one, but there are also schools named after him. Mei and her friends attend Lester B. Pearson middle school.
Daisy Mart Convenience Store
Not specific to the city of Toronto, but anyone from Ontario will quickly spot the Daisy Mart convenience store. We get a clear view of the front sign as well as into the shop where you may notice ketchup chips and maple syrup for sale on the shelves.